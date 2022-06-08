RGB Spectrum Debuts Multi-Domain AV Solutions at InfoComm 2022

RGB Spectrum (opens in new tab), a pioneer and leader in audio and video solutions, announced its latest approach to enterprise-level collaboration for command and control. The new concept, called Multi-Domain AV solutions, will be showcased at InfoComm 2022 in booth #N2623 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 8-10, 2022.

"We always look forward to InfoComm and the opportunity to share our latest products and solutions with the industry," said Bob Marcus, CEO of RGB Spectrum. "More importantly, beyond showcasing our hard work and innovation, we look forward to talking directly with industry professionals about new and improved ways of building a more connected world."

RGB Spectrum’s Multi-Domain AV solutions offer a comprehensive display and transmission platform to address operational decision-making. By connecting remote decision makers and stakeholders over baseband, LAN, WAN and mobile networks, users can quickly and securely share intelligence for real-time collaboration over available display devices, including video walls, desktop equipment, and mobile phones.

[RGB Spectrum Introduces the QuadView IPXe High-Performance Multiviewer] (opens in new tab)

RGB Spectrum will showcase a diverse suite of new products that form part of an integrated Multi-Domain AV solution that can be scaled to meet operational requirements. The offerings include our end-to-end Zio AV-over-IP platform, the new Zio 4000 video wall processor, our advanced QuadView IPXe multi-image processor, our XtendPoint KVM-over-IP control solution, and the innovative Zio Mobile App that lets you view your video on the go.

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

RGB Spectrum's second-generation Zio AV-over-IP solutions offer powerful technology for real-time distribution across packet-based networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide-area networks (WANs), and mobile phone networks. Using Zio AV-over-IP, organizations can collaborate in sharing AV intelligence within a single room, throughout campus, or across the internet. As an open standards-based platform, Zio is compatible with third-party equipment and RGB's full line of offerings: encoders, decoders, media servers, multiviewer displays, and video walls.

The new Zio 4000, a full-function video wall processor with advanced networking capabilities, is available as a stand-alone video wall solution or integrated with our enterprise-class AV-over-IP distribution platform. The Zio 4000 enables complex visualization and enhanced situational awareness, displaying multiple video sources onto any size video wall or across multiple walls, with models supporting from 2 to 128 displays. The processor allows display windows scaled up to the whole wall or down to a thumbnail.

[InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Trends and Technologies to See in Las Vegas] (opens in new tab)

The remote work force

Bringing our technology on the go is now possible with the Zio Mobile App. Deployed on any mobile, Zio allows data to be pushed or pulled from an encoder, media server, video wall or desktop display and shared on a smartphone. Anyone can share relevant video and data with those out in the mobile workforce with one click.

Power at the desktop: Multi-Image encoder, decoder and display processor

As our industry's first desktop video hub, the QuadView IPXe starts with a high-performance 4K multiviewer for displaying video sources simultaneously on a single screen. The QuadView IPXe delivers superior image quality at up to 4K 60Hz resolution with baseband and IP inputs displayed in windows of any size, anywhere on the screen. Its reach is bidirectional: It can encode and transmit connected baseband signals and stream the output of its multi-image display.

[InfoComm 2022: Explore Pro AV Solutions and Trends for Audio and Live Events] (opens in new tab)

Take Control Remotely—From Anywhere within Reach of a LAN or WAN

XtendPoint KVM-over-IP extenders allow operators to control remote systems across a room or worldwide enterprise. Secure communication and control are provided for both point-to-point extension or networked operation over a standard Gigabit Ethernet. Display options include multiview and single view monitors. A single mouse and keyboard with KlickSimple navigation enable users to control multiple devices seamlessly.