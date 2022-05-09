RGB Spectrum Introduces the QuadView IPXe High-Performance Multiviewer

RGB Spectrum introduced the QuadView IPXe high-performance 4K multiviewer for displaying multiple video sources simultaneously on a single screen in customizable layouts. The QuadView IPXe model delivers superior image quality at up to 4K 60Hz resolution with display windows of any size, anywhere on the screen. The new model represents the top of the newly introduced IPX line of multiviewers.

The QuadView IPXe offers the next generation in multiviewer performance with both HDMI and IP inputs displayable. IP streams can be decoded and viewed, providing display of signals from both local and remote locations. The system supports mix-and-match input source types and resolutions, scaling any video input up to 4K resolution, and both analog and digital I/O audio, including audio embedded in HDMI and IP sources.

The QuadView IPXe model is a novel combination of a multichannel encoder, decoder and multiviewer, all in one small, desktop package. Four video windows chosen from 12 HDMI and IP sources can be displayed simultaneously. Uniquely, the system also provides encoding of baseband video inputs as well as the multi-image output for remote viewing over a LAN or WAN. This extraordinary capability set makes the IPXe model ideal for advanced VTC applications or as a desktop communications hub, supporting display and transmission of both local and remote content bidirectionally.

The versatile QuadView IPXe model fully capitalizes on the benefits of 4K resolution with high-performance, real-time processing and superb image quality. An embedded architecture offers operational security without PC vulnerabilities to external tampering and hacking. It is an ideal solution for mission critical 24/7 operations, where reliability, security, quality, and ruggedness count.