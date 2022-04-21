RF Venue Mic Accessories Prepare a Mississippi Church for a Dropout-free Future

After years of work and planning, Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Pass Christian, Mississippi, welcomed parishioners to their new home last Christmas Eve. It represented a decade’s worth of effort, pulling together three separate Biloxi-area parishes: St. Stephen’s, St. Ann’s, and St. Williams. The new church building was a solution to years of consolidation of parishes in the area.

The project came to a rush finish for Christmas Eve 2021, shared Rain Jaudon, owner at Magnolia AV Solutions, in Biloxi. “Instead of having around two weeks of a dust-free building to complete our audio and video install and commission the system, we had around 36 hours to get it up and running.” With teamwork and solid planning, it was ready for use by Christmas Eve 2021.

Wireless audio is a standard AV feature for houses of worship nowadays. Merging wireless gear into a facility can require some flexibility, as Jaudon’s experience illustrates.

“There was a cavity built on the rear wall of the choir loft where the organ speakers are to be housed,” he shared, “and I had hoped to hide the Diversity Fin Antenna behind those fabric covered frames.” Unfortunately, the metal studs were 16 inches on center, which left too narrow an opening for solid RF reception. Fortunately, RF Venue’s Diversity Fin Antenna is easy to mount and position with pole or wall mounting. Jaudon relocated the RF Venue Diversity Fin Antenna externally on a nearby wall surface, which, combined with RF Venue’s DISTRO9 HDR antenna distribution system, provided the bulletproof wireless solution he’d anticipated.

“We’ve used the [RF Venue] DISTRO4 several times in the past with great success, and I’m more than pleased with the results from the new DISTRO9,” Jaudon says. “These systems work well with every brand of wireless system we install, and it is very comforting knowing that it will always just work.’”

Furthermore, he added, power distribution and the ability to remove space-stealing wall-wart power supplies are additional bonuses of RF Venue systems. “Having so much room for growth in the DISTRO9 means the church may never need to purchase another distribution system again, regardless of how many wireless mic systems they add in the future," he pointed out, underscoring the economic benefits of the products.