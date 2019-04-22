Revolution Acoustics to Show SSP6 at InfoComm 2019

Revolution Acoustics says it will “disrupt the sound masking channel” with its SSP6 Multiducer at InfoComm 2019. The company says the SSP6 is an invisible speaker solution that brings constant-SPL, uniform coverage to sound masking installations at a considerably lower cost than traditional solutions.

“High-end sound masking integrators are telling us the SSP6 not only provides a more consistent sound masking signal throughout a facility, it is installed much more quickly and easily than other systems they’ve used,” said Bob Katz, Revolution Acoustics CEO. “This patented solution is truly disruptive technology as it eliminates the need to drill hundreds of holes in ceilings, and provides more uniform coverage. One SSP6 unit provides comprehensive sound masking coverage superior to that of up to 9 traditional units in the same space.”

The Revolution Acoustics SSP6 installs inside hard ceilings or in drop ceilings (using the Ubiqui-T360 Acoustic Ceiling Tile adapter), providing an "invisible installation". The ability to seamlessly transition between rigid and acoustical tile ceilings, with no changes in the sound masking signal, gives integrators a simpler way to bring sound masking to challenging office environments. Installation is further simplified with the use of the Revolution Acoustics RevNet 2140 amplifier, which incorporates a customizable sound masking signal generator.

Revolution Acoustics will be showings its SSP6, and other products, at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4187.

