Responding to Partners, SnapAV Intros Single-Rack WattBox 800 Model

The What: SnapAV is introducing the WattBox 800 Series 1U 8-outlet IP power conditioner to provide greater installation flexibility and control. With individually controlled and metered outlets, OvrC functionality and an LED faceplate that displays crucial power and connectivity info, the new 8-outlet model delivers outstanding benefits for SnapAV Partners.

The What Else: The new 8-outlet 800 Series power conditioner provides Partners with immediate information thanks to the new LED faceplate on the front with indicators that denote internet connectivity, outlet-specific current and proper grounding. Additionally, front-facing buttons allow local reset of individual or multiple outlets. These features, combined with the powerful remote management capabilities of the OvrC platform, enable advanced troubleshooting, whether integrators are onsite or remote.

The Bottom Line: Like all WattBox products, the 800 Series 1U 8-outlet IP power conditioner is compatible with the industry’s most popular control systems, including Control4. An advanced Telnet API enables integration with any third-party control system, so Partners can program unique features or create custom solutions to monitor WattBox products across thousands of sites. As an 800 Series model, this SKU (WB-800CH1U-IPVM-8) provides surge protection and power conditioning with Safe Voltage to protect connected products from unsafe conditions.