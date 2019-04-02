Renkus-Heinz Hires Matt Czyzewski

Renkus-Heinz has appointed Matt Czyzewski to the position of president; his tenure begins May 1, 2019.

Matt Czyzewski

"Matt Czyzewski's combination of engineering, business development, and progressive management experience makes him a great choice to lead Renkus-Heinz into the future," said Harro Heinz, Renkus-Heinz founder and CEO. "Matt understands the importance of constantly innovating to develop new and better technological solutions, and he thinks globally. We're thrilled that he will be our new president, and we welcome him to the family."

Czyzewski joins the loudspeaker company following his 22-year tenure at Biamp, where he started as a product manager and worked his way up to vice president, executive VP, chief operating officer, and finally chief executive officer. During those years, he was a major contributor to the growth of the company, leading up to 350 employees company-wide in three locations in the U.S. and Australia.

"Renkus-Heinz is that rare company that has been an industry legend for decades, but never rests on its laurels, continuing to deliver new, groundbreaking products," added Czyzewski. "I have been impressed with the Renkus-Heinz sound quality for many years and know that is why their speakers are used in many of the most impressive houses of worship, performing arts centers, and other top venues. It's an honor to have the opportunity to lead Renkus-Heinz' exceptional team to even greater success."