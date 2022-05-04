Removing Anxiety from Hot Desking

Swedish company Evoko announced its newest product of their smart workplace solutions, Kleeo desk manager. Kleeo is a desk booking product, solving one of the longstanding problems of office spaces in the new normal— finding the perfect desk no matter the day or time or how often you frequent the office. By making the desk booking experience flexible and frictionless for employees, working from the office can be finally uncomplicated, productive, and a much more pleasant experience.



Evoko CEO, Richard Glückman, stated, “Workplace trends that started before the pandemic have only been accelerated and are now becoming the new norm. We see that organizations are increasingly seeking workplace technology that can help them transition to the new ways of working to reduce stress, increase productivity, attract and retain employees, and get the data needed to optimize resource usage. Evoko's product portfolio is perfectly positioned to respond to these trends and the increased demand for this type of workplace technology.”



Kleeo is designed and engineered to be more “human” compared to other players in the market—a user experience-driven solution that is simple, effortless, and non-intrusive for the daily user to alleviate the stress many employees feel from not having an assigned desk, while at the same time helping optimize and streamline the office environment.



(Image credit: Evoko)

Key Points

Premium hardware & software solution: Users can interact with Kleeo directly on the device’s interface or via an app. The physical device is designed to create a minimum distraction with easily identifiable desk status via four different status light colors; it has a built-in presence sensor; is easily repairable and recyclable; has low maintenance and a long service plan, and integrates seamlessly with Evoko's Workplace platform and apps.

Superior user experience: Users get easy booking options without restrictions with functions such as "focus mode" and "automatic check-in", upgradeable software with new features for even more flexibility, and peace of mind for workers and employers. Kleeo is easily integrated and a natural part of the users' workplace routines, the experience can start already outside of the office with the

intuitive app.

Ethical, responsible (anonymous) data analysis: Employers can better understand how their space is being used, which desks are preferred, when are office desks limited, and which days are best for working from home to optimize the office space from both a satisfaction and cost perspective, as this is one of the major costs for many organizations.



In the development of Kleeo, Evoko teamed up with the Swedish product innovation agency, Above, who work with Google, IKEA, and Bang & Olufsen among others.



Evoko will be available for purchase in the US and EU via selected resellers on May 10, 2022. Recommended retail price for Kleeo desk manager: 2095 SEK, 199 EUR, 239 USD. Additional desk booking software licenses are available to purchase separately.