Remote Learning Isn’t Going Away (Inside Higher Ed)

"As we enter our second online semester, it’s time to stop thinking of remote learning as a crisis-prompted expedient. It will not go away as soon as a vaccine appears."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Widespread remote learning happened as a stop-gap solution to offer continuity during a global crisis. But when we get to the other side of the pandemic, remote learning won't just disappear — you cannot un-ring the bell. The time is now to embrace the model and work on boosting its efficacy.