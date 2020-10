"As more than half of U.S. colleges plan to resume at least some online teaching in the fall, details are beginning to emerge about what classroom teaching might look like in a time of social distancing."—Source: EdSurge

Resuming in-person classes will likely look different in the age of COVID-19, with social distancing, masks, and plexiglass partitions. In some ways, continuing online education may be more appealing than tacking the logistics of keeping physical campuses safe.