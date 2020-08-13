Reimagining the campus experience in the age of COVID-19 (eCampus News)

"While higher-ed institutions have proven success with online learning, the big question on the minds of students, parents, faculty, and staff is: 'What is the campus experience going to look like this year?'"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There is no question — the continuing pandemic will have a profound impact on the campus experience. To put their best foot forward, institutions will need to find new ways to engage and support students while also ensuring safety during these uncertain times.