Registration Opens for AV Network Nation

Registration has opened for AV Network Nation (AVN²), a tech discovery day for the AV community hosted by AVNation and Systems Contractor News.

Held virtually on Dec. 10, AVN² will focus on the future of pro AV technologies, with sessions covering subjects including networked audio and AVoIP. The event will also feature a digital exhibit hall showcasing new and innovative pro AV products from major manufacturers.

“Integrators will not want to miss this powerhouse event,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “We'll have some of the brightest minds in AV speaking, a plethora of networking opportunities, and attendees will be able to interact in real time with manufacturers in our exhibit hall. Plus, registration is completely free for qualified attendees!”

AV Network Nation is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

