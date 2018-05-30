RapcoHorizon Acquires Lava Cable Company

RapcoHorizon (RHC) has finalized the acquisition of all assets of Lava Cable. The Lava Cable brand and its products will be supported by RHC. Mark Stoddard of Lava Cable will be joining the RHC team as the Lava Cable product specialist and will support all sales efforts of the product line.

"We are thrilled to bring Lava Cable, an esteemed brand in our industry, under our umbrella of product offerings," says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for RHC Audio. "The company's products complement our existing offerings to the MI market and we are excited for the future of Lava as an RHC brand."

Lava Cable production and shipment will transition to RHC's corporate manufacturing facilities, with minimal delays. This will allow RHC to provide the full suite of Lava products with an enhanced customer service experience and future expansion opportunities for the entire Lava Cable product line.