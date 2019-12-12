QSC to Host Charity Golf Classic on March 16

QSC will host a Charity Golf Classic to raise money to support United Way in its efforts to end homelessness in Orange County. The event will be held on March 16 at Tustin Ranch Golf Club in Tustin, CA; QSC has set a fundraising goal of $25,000.

"At QSC, we are committed to giving back to our community and we welcome our friends in pro AV to join us," said Cory Schaeffer, director of strategic industry relations at QSC. "Consider getting out of the snow, come to Southern California for a long weekend and golf on Monday."

To register for the QSC Charity Golf Classic, visit golftournamentconsultant.com/QSC-LLC.

QSC is also seeking donations for a raffle held during the evening portion of the event. To donate or for more information, contact Cory Schaeffer at Cory.Schaeffer@qsc.com