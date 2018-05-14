QSC Opens U.K. Offices, London Training Center

QSC has opened two new facilities in the U.K.: the QSC Showroom in London and a QSC Office and Training Center in Weybridge. As the company continues to focus on building direct relationships with end customers and channel partners, these facilities allow QSC to expand its footprint in the U.K. and bolster in-region training, demonstration, and support services for system customers.

Located in the heart of the financial district in London, the QSC Showroom allows customers to experience a holistic QSC approach to the modern meeting room. The demonstration showcases the Q-SYS Platform, a software-based audio, video, and control (AV&C) ecosystem that enables centralized processing and integration of popular native and third-party endpoints on a managed, IT-centric platform. It features native PTZ conference cameras, touchscreen controllers, bridging for soft-codec applications, networked amplifiers, and a complete portfolio of QSC loudspeakers.

The QSC Office and Training Center is located in Weybridge, U.K. and serves as the hub for business development, enterprise customer management, as well as advanced application support for the U.K. and Ireland. In addition, the facility includes a training center for Q-SYS Platform training, including its first Q-SYS training courses scheduled for June.

“We are very excited to open these new facilities in the U.K.,” said Duncan Savage, director of U.K. and Ireland, QSC Systems. “As we continue to focus on introducing global enterprises to Q-SYS and its software-based AV&C technologies, our new facilities allow us to better support our customers and develop closer relationships in the region. Now our customers can get a firsthand experience of the Q-SYS platform and receive the local training and application support they need to effectively implement and manage their AV investment.”