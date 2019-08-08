QSC Consolidates Distribution in Australia with TAG

Technical Audio Group (TAG) will distribute the QSC Live Sound and Systems solutions in Australia, effective Aug. 7, 2019. As a full-line supplier of professional audio equipment, TAG will stand as the single, strategic distribution partner for Australia, offering a complete portfolio of loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, and software-based audio, video and control processing with remote monitoring and management capabilities.

“We are thrilled to expand our 25-year strategic partnership with TAG,” said Andy Pearce, director of sales for APAC, systems, QSC who will be managing the transition. “TAG brings the same level of expertise and passion to the new CP Series loudspeakers, the expanding 'World of K' loudspeakers/subwoofer portfolio and TouchMix Series, as it brings to the Q-SYS Ecosystem.”

“Our customers in Australia are comprised of sophisticated users who demand solutions that are innovative, simple to use, and help them create the exceptional experience end customers have come to expect,” said Giles Brading, national sales manager, TAG. “We can now offer those customers a more holistic offering spanning the entire QSC portfolio and a singular focus on delivering the right solution. We value our relationship with QSC and are proud to be brand ambassadors for one of the most trusted and innovative manufacturers in our industry.”