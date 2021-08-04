QSC Brings Audio Adventure to the World Premiere of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”

QSC provided the audio system for the world premiere of Disney’s Jungle Cruise, held at the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland on July 24. A small team of dedicated QSC experts designed, built, and installed the enormous QSC audio system, helping transform the 5,000-square-foot outdoor amphitheater into a state-of-the-art movie theater, setting the stage for moviegoers to travel deep into the heart of the Amazon jungle.

The QSC system for Disney was brought to fruition by a small team of five dedicated QSC designers and technicians, led by QSC product manager and veteran studio/live sound system designer and recording engineer Jon Graves. Before the build, the QSC team spent weeks designing and testing the system at an offsite facility, which helped expedite the rapid install over seven after-hours nights in the park.

[Balancing Technology and Design]

“After we collaborated on the audio solution for the world premiere event of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, we had no doubts about working with QSC for this blockbuster premiere event. They once again delivered a flawless system that brought our latest movie to life with unmatched audio performance,” said Michael Kern, vice president, special events production and technical services, Walt Disney Studios.

[QSC's Joe Pham on the Infinity Stones of AV]

Just as Jungle Cruise skippers proudly show their visitors “the backside of water,” the QSC team enlisted the Q-SYS Platform for the backside of their audio solution to process, route, and tune the entire high-performance audio system, with the film’s screen channels supported by QSC WideLine line array loudspeakers and Q-SYS CX-Q Series amplifiers. In addition, they utilized the system redundancy capabilities built into the Q-SYS Platform for processing, networking, and amplification, along with emergency analog failover, for this mission-critical scenario.

“Whether it’s for a spectacular movie premiere with some of the biggest movie stars on the planet, or a crucial business meeting or intimate conference room call, we take great pride delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable solutions for a wide variety of high-value spaces, with the reliability and performance for which the QSC brand is known for,” added Anna Csontos, executive vice president, chief market officer and chief of staff, QSC. “We are delighted to once again provide Disney with a larger-than-life audio system along with the dedication, expertise, and passion that goes into every QSC solution and partnership.”