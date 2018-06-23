QSC Adds Automatic Microphone Mixing to TouchMix-30 Pro

The What: QSC, LLC announced the addition of automatic microphone mixing (auto mix) to the company’s popular TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer.

QSC's TouchMix-30 Pro

The What Else: Providing two independent processors available to all of the mixer’s 24 mic/line inputs, the easy-to-configure and use auto mix function delivers advanced gain sharing capabilities to audio professionals for applications such as conferences, presentations, panel discussions and theatrical sound reinforcement.

The Bottom Line: The TouchMix-30 Pro Automatic Microphone Mixing feature is a component of the latest firmware upgrade, Version 1.3, available as a free download at QSC.com.