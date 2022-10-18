Q-SYS Promotes Karon Evanoff to Senior Vice President, Global Operations

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) has promoted Karon Evanoff to senior vice president, global operations. In this new role, Evanoff will be responsible for all aspects of operations including global supply chain, manufacturing, quality, facilities, and product data management.

“Over the past six years, Karon has been instrumental to the success of the Q-SYS business by navigating the unprecedented disruptions created in supply chain the past two years and working cross functionally to ensure we continue to deliver products to our customers,” said Jatan Shah, president and chief operating officer, QSC. “In addition, she has spearheaded efforts to transform our supply chain to a fully digital engine. We are thrilled to have Karon at the helm of global operations as she continues to work with her team to deliver value to our customers.”

“I am very proud of what our team has accomplished since I’ve been at Q-SYS,” said Evanoff. “We have faced many obstacles over the last few years and worked hard to foster supply chain relationships while being transparent with customers. I look forward to working more strategically with our management teams and global operations to continually improve processes and increase Q-SYS market share.”