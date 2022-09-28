Q-SYS Extends AcousticDesign Series to Address Challenging Spaces

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) introduced two new AcousticDesign Series 6.5-inch two-way ceiling-mount loudspeakers, which offer higher-power handling for challenging environments. The AD-C6T-HC is ideal for high ceilings or reverberant spaces such as ballrooms, airports, atriums and lobbies, while the AD-C6T-HP offers higher SPL at standard ceiling heights, ideal for high-energy restaurants, retail spaces or larger meeting facilities.

“We designed these new loudspeakers to address specific pain points integrators experience when looking to deliver the best audio experience in those more challenging spaces,” said Daniel Saenz, product manager, amplifiers and installed loudspeakers, Q-SYS. “Built as a variant of the popular AD-C6T, the two models are a natural addition to the AcousticDesign Series and give users more options and flexibility to fine-tune their environment.”

The AD-C6T-HC and AD-C6T-HP offer a sleek aesthetic design, as well as the same premium, consistent tonal quality as the rest of the AcousticDesign portfolio, allowing users to mix-and-match between form factors. In addition to the blind-mounting, integrators can take advantage of Q-SYS Intrinsic Correction to simplify the tuning process with custom Q-SYS loudspeaker voicings via the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform further enhancing performance and speed of installation.