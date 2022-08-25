Q-SYS Adds Vice President of Sales Enablement and Customer Engagement

Q-SYS (opens in new tab) welcomed Crispin Thompson as vice president sales enablement and customer engagement, focusing on providing vision and leadership for our partner and customer care organization. In this role, Thompson will manage the company’s sales operations team in the Americas and support its sales operations and business development teams globally to enhance customer engagement strategy and capabilities.

“Providing quality service to effectively meet the needs of our customers has always been a core value of who Q-SYS is and how we do business,” said Anna Csontos, executive vice president, chief market officer and chief of staff, QSC. “Cris brings tremendous knowledge of supporting the enterprise channel, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help elevate our customer and partner experience.”

“Q-SYS is poised for solid growth over the next few years, which means it's imperative to elevate systems and capabilities to increase satisfaction and engagement,” said Thompson. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to fulfill the organization’s vision to reach the next level in customer care and continue to retain loyalty.”

Previously, Thompson was the division vice president of operations at TaskUS where he owned the full suite of operations for North America. Prior to TaskUs, he spent 25 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in various leadership roles.