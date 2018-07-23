PureLink Launches Media Axis Large-Scale 4K60 Matrix Switching System

The What: PureLink has launched Media Axis—a wholly proprietary 21st century Ultra HD signal distribution system. Media Axis is the industry’s first large-scale signal management solution to support Ultra HD/4K60 4:4:4 via both native and IP architectures interchangeably, according to the company.

The What Else: Media Axis offers fully modular and scalable systems with frame sizes from 20x20 to 216x216, utilizing its unique Omni-Flex design featuring hot-swappable I/O cards, MCU, AirLift cooling units, and power supplies.

"Media Axis takes Ultra HD signal distribution to the next level, merging native and IP architectures, while delivering HDMI 2.0, HDBaseT, Fiber, 12G-SDI, and IP all together on a single purebred platform," said Howard Schilling, director of sales at PureLink. "In the midst of the video-over-IP revolution that has created as much confusion as anything else, Media Axis delivers on the clear path the industry has been waiting for—a new breed of Ultra HD signal distribution that truly changes the game.”

The Bottom Line: Together with full-featured 4K/60 4:4:4 media processing and auto-scaling powered by the company’s proprietary Motore 2.0 processor, Media Axis delivers an adaptable, forward-thinking solution designed to meet the needs of any application and infrastructure.