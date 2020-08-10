PureLink Adds New Video-Over-IP Solutions to Media Hub Lineup

The What: PureLink has announced the VIP-NET-0802PP-1G Media Hub, a new generation Cat/Fiber switch purpose-designed for AV-over-IP applications.

The What Else: Enhancing performance and simplifying the management of IP video matrix switching systems, the VIP-NET-0802-1G features Jumbo Frames and IGMP v1/v2/v3 Snooping. The eight RJ45 ports and two flexible RJ45/SFP ports provided by VIP-NET-0802PP-1G makes a great fit for applications that do not require high port counts provided in our 24 and 48 port models.

The Bottom Line: The VIP-NET-0802PP-1G provides a rugged, high-quality solution with PoE+ for many markets, such as houses of worship, huddle rooms, and small businesses.