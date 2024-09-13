PTZOptics Set to Unveil New Camera with Hive Integration

If you are heading to IBC 2024, you will see the debut of the PTZOptics ZCAM 4K camera. Designed to enhance live streaming camera performance, the new camera offers 4K 60fps resolution and Hive-Link integration, making it an essential tool for any modern production setup.

The PTZOptics ZCAM 4K was crafted with optical zoom options of 12X or 20X, to capture details even in large environments. It allows versatility for live streaming, video production, and broadcast applications with multiple output options, including 3G-SDI, HDMI, NDI, USB, and direct Hive integration. Its integration with Hive, PTZOptics' cloud-based production platform, enables users to access remote camera control, switching, and collaboration features seamlessly, bringing new levels of efficiency to any production.

[Paul Richards: A Decade of Innovation]

“By launching the ZCAM 4K, we’re addressing the increasing demand for high-resolution, compact cameras that integrate effortlessly with cloud-based systems,” said Paul Richards, chief revenue officer at PTZOptics. “The ZCAM 4K comes Hive-Linked, so users can instantly control the camera remotely, making it perfect for studios, live events, and remote production setups.”

The ZCAM 4K joins other Hive-Linked cameras, including the Move SE, Move 4K, and Link 4K, enabling streamlined camera control without requiring complex setups or additional hardware. Hive offers features like auto-tracking, advanced PTZ control, color correction, and NDI output, all within a single, easily accessible platform. Hive’s cloud-native capabilities allow production teams to manage over 400 supported cameras from anywhere in the world, including Panasonic, SONY, Lumens, AIDA, Bird-Dog, and Canon, providing unparalleled flexibility and collaboration.

[Get Excited About These New PTZs in 2024]

PTZOptics has decided to extend Hive's development by launching a public beta, allowing even more users to experience the platform's powerful features. The decision to delay the official paid launch and offer Hive for free in this public beta is aimed at gathering additional insights to ensure that the platform meets the diverse needs of its growing user base. With many new feature requests from the private beta.