Executive Q&A: A Decade of Innovation

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Paul Richards: I have been with PTZOptics since its inception, overseeing growth strategies and innovations that enhance our customers' experience with our cameras and production ecosystem.

[Executive Q&A: On Point and On Budget]

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

SCN: How is PTZOptics celebrating its 10th anniversary?

PR: PTZOptics celebrated its 10th anniversary by reflecting on a decade of innovations in the broadcast industry, hosting a special event for our user base, and launching new product features like free NDI for Move SE users.

SCN: There are many PTZs in the market—what’s different about PTZOptics?

PR: PTZOptics has a strong connection with our user base. We listen to our customers and—one feature at a time—we build products that solve the specific pain points our customers face. The broadcast and Pro AV industries are going through a period of significant change where the decisions we make as a manufacturer allow us to be a leader during this exciting time. Our award-winning product development and support team truly set PTZOptics apart from our competitors in more ways than one.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

SCN: How important has NDI become for PTZ users?

PR: NDI has become extremely important for PTZ camera users. It provides versatility in video workflows by allowing high-quality video streams over a standard network infrastructure, greatly simplifying the setup and integration of multiple cameras.

SCN: At this point, is auto-tracking a must-have feature for PTZ cameras?

PR: While not essential for every user, auto-tracking has become a highly valued feature in education and event broadcasting, where automatically following speakers or performers significantly enhances the viewing experience. PTZOptics PTZ cameras like the Move SE and Move 4K offer advanced auto-tracking with subject selection, instantly changing the subject you want to track in one click.

SCN: How popular have PTZ cameras become for news broadcasts and other studio productions?

PR: PTZ cameras have grown significantly in popularity for news broadcasts and studio productions due to their compact size, remote controllability, and ability to reduce crew requirements while maintaining high production values.

[SCN Hybrid World: Out of Sight Sound]

SCN: What are some general guidelines for PTZ camera placement?

PR: General guidelines for PTZ camera placement include ensuring the camera is positioned at a height that captures the scene effectively, considering the lighting and background of the shots, and placing it within a reliable network range if using IP-based features.

SCN: How important is proper mounting for PTZ cameras?

PR: Proper mounting is crucial for PTZ cameras to ensure stable, precise, and reliable video feeds, especially in environments where the camera needs to move dynamically or be operated remotely. PTZOptics mounts offer a universal design that works with many Sony, Panasonic, Cisco, Polycom, Vaddio, HuddleCamHD, Lumens, and Datavideo cameras.

We listen to our customers and—one feature at a time—we build products that solve the specific pain points our customers face.

SCN: PTZOptics is about more than PTZs—what other kinds of cameras do you offer?

PR: Beyond PTZ cameras, PTZOptics offers a range of other camera types, including box cameras and webcams, which cater to different user needs, from broadcast-quality video to high-quality streaming and

conferencing solutions. Whether you are setting up a live stream or a videoconference space, PTZOptics cameras can deliver on your project specifications for today and tomorrow.

[Get Excited About These New PTZs in 2024]

SCN: With products like SuperJoy, controllers are a point of emphasis for PTZOptics. What inspired this focus?

PR: The focus on controllers like SuperJoy was inspired by the need for versatile, intuitive control solutions to manage multiple cameras, simplify the user's workflow, and enhance production quality. The SuperJoy is a comprehensive solution supporting mix-and-match serial and network-based control for PTZ cameras of any generation.

SCN: Your company is also going way beyond joystick control with Hive. What makes this SaaS solution unique?

PR: Hive is unique as a SaaS solution because it combines camera control, switching, and recording into a single, easy-to-access and share platform. The Hive revolutionizes remote camera control and studio management by supporting more than 400 camera models, including non-PTZ cameras. This innovative SaaS solution offers unparalleled camera control and advanced functionality compared to your standard controller, making it an unmatched choice for diverse equipment management and real-time collaborative production.