PSNI Global Alliance Forms New Global Services Committee to Leverage Worldwide Standards

PSNI Global Alliance has formed a Global Services Committee to leverage and standardize the integration, service, and support of clients worldwide.

Following the formation of a Global Deployment Committee last year, the Services Committee is composed of 16 global representatives who are internally responsible in their respective companies for post-installation services and support.

Ryan Cook, CTS

Ryan Cook, CTS, post project services at Delta AV in Grisham, OR, has been appointed to the PSNI Global Board of Directors to serve as the Chairperson for 2020-2021.

The new Service Committee is responsible for the PSNI Service Certification requirements and testing, utilization of the PSNI global services member portal, review and evaluation of global standardized processes, training, and new engagement support services offered through the network to local, regional, and global customers.

Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance reinforced the benefits of global uniformity, saying, “A client of one is a very important client of all PSNI technology partners when it comes to delivering five-star seamless service and support worldwide. This outstanding committee brings together leaders to discuss local and regional best practices, review and refine internal PSNI processes based on experiences and to explore ways to leverage the network for unique services only available through a network the size of the PSNI Global Alliance.”

Other members of the committee include: Cody Navarro, AVCO; Scott Kroeze, Spinitar; Josh Messner, Neurilink; Terry Bray, CTI; Mark Teifert, L3AV; Todd Fredrickson, Tierney; Mitch Mortenson, Alpha Video; Antonio Troiano, 3P Technologies; Sandeep Rodrigues, Granteq; Joan Carles Grau Arellano, Ditec; Diego Perez, Newtech; Angeles, Grupo Covix; Faye Bennett, Snelling; Santosh Rao, Resurgent; and Paul Berry, Involve.