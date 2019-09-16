PSNI Adds Netgear as a North American Preferred Vendor Partner

Netgear has joined the PSNI Global Alliance as a North American Preferred Vendor Partner.

(Image credit: PSNI)

“Once again, we have been able to partner with a company among the best in their respective market and we are pleased to welcome them to the PSNI Global Alliance network,” said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. “Netgear brings decades of industry experience and will provide additional support to our North American PSNI members with their superior line of products.”

The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner Program connects vendors and integrators in order to pursue market opportunities, cultivating deeper relationships and increased sales within member organizations. PSNI says its Preferred Vendor Partners and its members collaborate closely to ensure best-of-breed solutions on the market.

“We are honored to be a Preferred Vendor Partner with PSNI Global Alliance” added Cody Kleven, business development manager at Netgear. “PSNI’s commitment to excellence in serving the AV industry resonates with our company. We are pleased to work with this organization and look forward to delivering innovative solutions for their members.”