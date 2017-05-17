Prysm– New Prysm Go Platform

Prysm announced Prysm Go, a new product that turns any meeting room into a multi-purpose collaboration room, engaging colleagues working from home or from around the world.



Prysm Go offers a digital whiteboard and share whiteboard content, wired and wireless screen sharing, integration with video conferencing and unified communications tools and video integration.

Prysm Go integrates with Skype for Business and video conferencing platforms, allowing users to join scheduled meetings with a simple invitation from the host. Further, the Prysm Go appliance enables IT teams to collaborate with Prysm and adapt the platform to their internal security standards.

Prysm Go is available in two versions to provide collaboration simplicity to various users: Use with existing displays and hardware, which includes the Prysm application appliance and an option to sign up for a free trial of the Prysm Application Suite, and the all-in-one experience with 85" display, which features the Prysm application appliance, 85" 4K LCD display, and an option to sign up for a free trial of the Prysm Application Suite for a high performance, interactive meeting experience.

"Technology can ironically be a barrier to collaboration, so enterprises should look for solutions that are inviting instead of intimidating to both next-gen and traditional users," said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. "With the new Prysm Go offering, Prysm has made it quick and easy for users to jump in and start working. No need to log in to ideate or even join a meeting. And the option to use existing hardware or buy a complete package makes the solution even more enterprise-friendly."

Built on a hardware-agnostic platform, Prysm Go provides instant meeting-start capabilities while also offering an upgradable path to the full Prysm digital workplace platform without additional infrastructure requirements. Once the solution is deployed, enterprises can purchase individual licenses with no extra hardware or added implementation required.

"Prysm Go empowers enterprises to engage today's digitally proficient employees in a secure way while enabling the solution to integrate with existing meeting room infrastructure," said Paige O'Neill, CMO, Prysm, "There are thousands and thousands of conference rooms that go unused because of unproductive and underutilized technology. With Prysm Go, we are enabling enterprises to update these spaces and maximize their current hardware investments so their employees can better engage and make better business decisions with better information – and more quickly."