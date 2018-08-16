ProVideoInstruments Launches VuMATRIX With Application Control

The What: ProVideoInstruments has launched VuMATRIX, a plug-and-play receiver and transmitter with wireless control through ProVideoInstruments’ application.

The What Else: ProVideoInstruments’ VuMATRIX is a 4K high-definition receiver and transmitter set distributing HDMI over an existing 1 Gb IP network. With unlimited expansion capabilities, the VuMATRIX allows users to connect a transmitter for each source and a receiver unit for each TV on the network. Ideal for creating reliable, eye-catching video walls, the VuMATRIX can group multiple receivers with plug-and-play presets through PVI’s free control software and the system can be controlled with the software or an included IR remote.

The VuMATRIX can be controlled from an iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Android or other mobile device through the PVI application. Instead of connecting to a computer or powering and controlling through a central hub, the PVI application allows end-users to control the transmitter and receiver through the app. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the PVI app allows users to switch televisions without any additional switching – Making it unlike any other product on the market.

The Bottom Line: With robust audio and video quality, the VuMATRIX is a cost-effective solution that installs within minutes by connecting to an existing network switch to distribute 4K HDMI 2.0 and HDCP2.2 over an IP network. The VuMATRIX features a remote control, optical and analog audio, and can be programmed with IR commands using a universal remote. The VuMATRIX, as well as any product from PVI, includes a five-year warranty and unlimited technical support.

ProVideoInstruments will feature the VuMATRIX in booth 1907 at CEDIA 2018.