ProSource Names Industry Veteran Jim Pearse as Incoming President

ProSource, one of the largest audio, video, and integration buying group in the United States, announced the appointment of Jim Pearse as incoming president of the organization. He will report to Dave Workman, who continues to serve as CEO of the group. The expansion of the senior management team supports the continued growth of the ProSource buying group.

Pearse brings over 30 years of extensive retail experience from his leadership roles at Wireless Advocates, where he served as the president and CMO through 2021, and most recently provided guidance to the company as an executive advisor. His prior roles include Sears Holdings Corporation, where he served as COO and vice president of consumer electronics, and Ultimate Electronics, spanning a variety of executive responsibilities from 1998, including the title of president from 2007 to 2011. Pearse's involvement in the consumer electronics industry has earned him a reputation as an executive that maintains a high level of integrity and partnership focus.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

"Jim's strengths as an inclusive team leader with a track record of success stems from his background as an effective executive guiding the development, expansion, and profitability of both regional and national retail brands," said Workman. "ProSource is very fortunate to welcome an engaging and humble leader that values partnership as a foundation of success."

"I am excited to apply my experience to helping ProSource members grow their business and support our relationships with our valued ProSource partners," commented Pearse. "My specialty retail consumer electronics roots were planted when I was 14 years old, working in my family's Ultimate Electronics stores in Denver. I quickly developed a deep respect for the dynamics of growing a customer-focused, entrepreneurial business. I look forward to supporting the ProSource leadership team's passion to leverage the scale and membership value of the organization to support our members and partners."