ProSource Announces Fall 2018 Lineup of Dinners

ProSource has released the Fall 2018 lineup of town hall dinners.

Sponsored by ProSource vendors, the dinners allow members to enjoy an open dialogue in a round table format that encourages discussions centered on key matters of business, including group news, industry trends, issues, solutions, and new ways to grow sales.

"Our dedicated field support district managers work one-on-one with members throughout the year," said Tim Bashford, director of field management. "The town hall dinners are yet another layer of our world-class, peer-to-peer interaction through powerful events."

"We appreciate our vendor partners for underwriting these events that advance communication and contribute to building and strengthening relationships within the group," said Andy Orozco, vice president, business development. "I'd like to extend many thanks to our 2018 Town Hall Dinner vendor partner sponsors: Control4, Harman, Integra, Klipsch, LG, MartinLogan, Nortek Security & Control, OneVision Resources, Origin Acoustics, Paradigm, Samsung, Screen Innovations, Sony, Sound United and URC."