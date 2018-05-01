ProCo Sound Will Showcase New AC Power Distribution Products at InfoComm 2018

The What: ProCo Sound will show new power delivery solutions from AC Power Distribution at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C1734. New to AC Power’s Studio Stage Theater (SST) series are the Portable Camlock Disconnects, which provide main disconnect and overcurrent protection for any temporary power distribution system. AC Power is also expanding its Portable Outlet Box (POB) series with the new PowerBOX Taps (a.k.a JuiceBOX), which allows users to tap into PowerCON 20A circuits and distribute power to a variety of output connector types and configurations.

The What Else: With three 20A convenience outlets featuring 100 percent continuous-duty, branch-rated breakers, the new Portable Camlock Disconnects provide utility power without the hassle of taps and adapters.

“We built the Portable Camlock Disconnects with a focus on safety and convenience to ensure our customers can easily monitor and distribute power for temporary applications,” said Davey, VP of power distribution, ACT Lighting. “Stainless steel hardware is housed in a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure, available as a NEMA-rated 3R, weatherproof enclosure for enhanced durability. This rugged design ensures the units can provide dependable, uninterrupted power delivery regardless of a project’s environment.

The compact PowerBOX Taps allow broadcast operators to place 15A or 20A outlets wherever needed along a PowerCON 20A feed. Each unit is housed in a heavy-duty, fully insulated enclosure that offers numerous output receptacle choices. Users can take advantage of the units’ built-in feed-through design to place multiple boxes along the same feed or create a custom 20A stringer. Optional hangers can be easily installed to hang units from a pipe or truss.

“With much of the industry’s intelligent lighting and audio equipment relying on PowerCON 20A connectors, we’re confident the pro AV community will benefit from the simplicity and convenience of PowerBOX Taps,” added Davey. “The unit's compact POB series enclosures provides users with a flexible option for placing 15A or 20A outlets at custom locations along a PowerCON 20A feed, ensuring their power setup includes convenient outlets located exactly where they’re needed.”

The Bottom Line: Both products can be integrated into any AV environment, with features designed to provide adaptable options for any power delivery need or project. Power requirements change from project to project; these solutions give schools, museums, houses of worship, and other fixed installations a portable option to supplement an existing power system.