Pro Video Instruments to Launch 4K HDMI-over-IP Extender Kit at InfoComm 18

The What: Pro Video Instruments (booth C4424) is launching its VuMATRIX 4K-60-POE-Kit—a simple and expandable solution allowing users to distribute 4K60 video by connecting up to 99 transmitters to an unlimited number of receivers—at InfoComm 2018.

The What Else: In addition, Pro Video Instruments has developed an easy way to control transmitters and receivers in the form of its new VuMATRIX SMART CONTROLLER, which enables auto-discovery and naming control for the VuMatrix network. The entire network can be controlled from the free VuMATRIX app available for iOS and Android.

“If adding more viewing devices to your IP network without complicated and expensive setups is what you need, for either home or commercial installations, then VuMatrix is the perfect solution," said Robert Costa, founder of PVI and lead engineer.

The Bottom Line: The VuMATRIX 4K-60-POE-Kit with VuMATRIX CONTROLLER can be tested at Infocomm 2018, booth C4424 in the Central Hall, along with the company's other digital video distribution products designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States.