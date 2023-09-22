Pro AV Newsmakers: Shure to Acquire Ab Wavemark Oy and More Moves You Missed

Shure acquires a business, Crestron gets certified, and Daktronics adds to its team. Here's what you missed from a busy week in Pro AV.

Shure to Acquire Ab Wavemark Oy

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure will acquire Ab Wavemark Oy. The acquisition will add Wavemark’s software products for theater, film, TV, broadcast, and content streaming applications to Shure’s professional audio portfolio.

The forthcoming acquisition further strengthens Shure’s strategic investment in software by providing audio technicians with the tools needed to inspire confidence and remove guesswork. The newly expanded software offering will be positioned alongside award-winning applications in Shure’s portfolio like Wireless Workbench (WWB) 7. Together, WAVETOOL and WWB provide audio engineers with a comprehensive set of tools to manage RF and monitor all audio sources throughout a production, from pre-show planning to monitoring and listening during the show for flawless audio performance.

WAVETOOL is an audio and listening application that provides critical, comprehensive monitoring for audio professionals. WAVETOOL’s early detection of potential audio problems, streamlined communication capabilities with the sound team, and its centralization of monitoring functionalities, helps professionals monitor high-stakes productions with confidence.

For podcasters, content creators, and broadcast audio engineers, the WTAUTOMIXER V2 plug-in offers seamless sound-mixing capabilities and automatically balances volume across multiple microphones while intuitively turning down non-active microphones for crystal-clear audio. It’s the ideal choice for talk shows, discussion panels, and houses of worship, as it ensures excellent audio recording and streaming experiences, no matter the number of speakers.

Crestron Cameras Now Certified for Zoom Rooms Software with INOGENI’s 4KXUSB3

(Image credit: INOGENI)

In the era of virtual meetings, having a reliable and advanced camera system is essential to create engaging and immersive experiences. Now, with INOGENI and Crestron certified for Zoom Rooms for the Crestron AutoTracker and Crestron AutoFramer cameras with the INOGENI's 4KSUSB3., end users get just that.

Crestron cameras enhanced virtual meetings by automatically—and easily—tracking and framing meeting participants. Crestron’s intelligent optical zoom PTZ cameras offer numerous advantages, including presenter tracking and group framing.

Here is the list of the Crestron cameras certified for Zoom Rooms software with the INOGENI 4KXUSB3 converter for camera control.

Crestron AutoTracker cameras

IV-CAMA3-20-W-1B

IV-CAMA3-20-N-W-1B

IV-CAMA3-20-N-SLVR-1B

IV-CAMA3-20-SLVR-1B

Crestron AutoFramer cameras

IV-CAMFR-12-N-SLVR-1B

IV-CAMFR-12-SLVR-1B

Daktronics Welcomes Michael Treacy to AV Sales Team

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics welcomed Michael Treacy to the company’s AV sales team as Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regional sales manager. In this role, he will be connecting with and serving AV integrators, consultants and customers in the United States from Maine to Virginia to deliver direct-view LED (dvLED) solutions.

“We’re excited to add Michael Treacy and his extensive experience in the video display world to our team here at Daktronics,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for the AV sales channel. “As we continue to delve deeper into the AV market and applications for LED technology seem to be expanding exponentially, having Michael on our team will help us lead those AV customers down the right path to selecting the proper solution to fit their specific needs. We can’t wait to see the results of his great work having a positive impact for our customers in the AV industry.”

Treacy’s experience in the video display and technology industry began in the 1990s and includes working with large video walls and creating immersive experiences using multiple technologies from projectors to image processors and rear screen applications. His diverse background working with multiple different companies offers a well-rounded view of the industry that he can leverage for video display customers.

Gilsama and Xilica Enter Distribution Partnership for Mexico

(Image credit: Xilica)

Xilica has announced a distribution agreement with Gilsama SA de CV for Mexico. With significant growth in its enterprise, education and government business, this new partnership with Gilsama marks Xilica’s entry into the Mexican market for the first time and is part of the brand’s response to high demand for its solutions across the Americas.

With an award-winning range of IT-centric audio solutions for the modern collaboration space, Xilica’s portfolio of digital signal processors, network endpoints, user interfaces, and speakers offers resellers the ability to deploy installed audio systems end-to-end using Category cable, PoE and standard network infrastructure, with little to no proprietary setup. Working alongside alliance partners such as Sennheiser and Barco, Xilica products extend to deliver the full room solution for conference spaces, classrooms, and government applications while adhering to IT standards.

“As customer demand accelerates for easy-to-deploy, IT-centric audio solutions that go ‘beyond the bar’ in enterprise, education and government markets, we’re pleased to partner with Gilsama,” said James Knight, CEO, Xilica. “Combining their strong reseller network and relationships in the channel with Xilica’s product portfolio, and of course our strategic alliance with Sennheiser Business Communication, for whom Gilsama is the exclusive distributor, we have a great solution to bring to resellers across Mexico.”

Snap One to Host Oktoberfest Event Across All Local Partner Stores in the United States

Snap One will host a national Oktoberfest event on Oct. 19 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. across all 41 Local Partner Stores. The event, sponsored by Control4, Lutron, Sonos, and Sony, will bring partners together to experience the latest product innovations while enjoying festive beer, music, and food.

“Oktoberfest is a celebration of Snap One’s local expansion across the United States, which has brought superior access to products and insightful in-person training to regions across the country,” said Bill Zidek, vice president, Snap One Partner Stores. “This event is a fun opportunity for Partners to engage with our team and explore featured products from our sponsors. We look forward to showcasing innovations and connecting with partners in-person to toast to what’s to come!”

At Oktoberfest, partners will be able to enjoy festive food and beer, and experience live product demos from Snap One.