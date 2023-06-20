Introducing Shure Wireless Workbench 7

Shure Wireless Workbench 7 (WWB7) is available for download on MAC OS and Windows. A free software for audio professionals, Wireless Workbench 7 delivers a full suite of RF spectrum management tools in one place, providing full command of compatible wireless devices.

[Breaking: Shure and Airtame Announce Partnership at InfoComm 2023]

WWB7 is equipped with a number of enhancements to its previous generation, including the addition of the WWB Scan Library. The scan library provides users with an ever-growing, online database of RF scans contributed by professionals around the world. The integrated scan library portal allows users to view recently uploaded RF scans before upcoming productions to better facilitate pre-coordination.

WWB7 features a user-interface refresh that includes an optimized dark mode to guarantee a more comfortable viewing experience in low-light environments. Additionally, those using Shure Axient Digital and ULX-D in HD mode for maximum spectrum efficiency can now generate a set of evenly spaced, compatible frequencies by right-clicking on the device profile header. Also, Wireless Workbench now provides more ways to customize reports to ensure that users view only the information necessary to their production.

[An Inside Look: How Shure Reimagines Hybrid Meeting Spaces]

“With each update to Wireless Workbench, our goal is to better equip professionals with the tools they need to manage the entire workflow of RF management in one application—from system planning and configuration to frequency coordination, deployment, and monitoring,” shared Nick Wood, senior director of wireless products, at Shure. “The introduction of WWB Scan Library and Dark Mode was entirely based on feedback we’ve received from customers who requested more streamlined RF pre-coordination and a UI designed for dark, live music environments. Working with our customers’ input in mind, we are excited about additional future updates coming to WWB7.”