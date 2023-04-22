Pro AV Newsmakers: PPDS, Lightware Appointments Plus Companies on the Move

Both PPDS and Lightware were busy this week with strategic appointments in some leadership positions while MAXHUB and MultiDyne expanded their companies with new locations. Here's a look at some Pro AV newsmakers you may have missed.

PPDS Appoints Megan Lipinczyk as Channel Marketing Manager

PPDS welcomed Megan Lipinczyk as channel marketing manager to the North American team. Based in Tampa, and reporting to fellow Floridian and former colleague, Alison Maxson, senior marketing manager at PPDS, Lipinczyk has quickly established herself over a successful four-year career. She brings a wealth of experience, additional skillsets and fresh ideas for this important new role.

Described as ‘true team player’ by current and former colleagues—harnessed, in part, from her days as a softball player at the University of Kentucky—Lipinczyk’s key responsibilities at PPDS will center around driving greater awareness of the PPDS brand and its evolving solutions, while increasing demand and revenue opportunities through the channel and with its valued partners.

“PPDS is a company that continues to gain momentum in North America, delivering high quality, highly innovative, dedicated solutions that truly validate its ethos of leading from the front," said Lipinczyk. "I'm looking forward to contributing to its success, working with and learning from the team, developing and executing engaging marketing strategies that will enable our partners to thrive.”

Lightware Appoints Michael Adams as Director of Enterprise Sales for the Americas

Lightware Visual Engineering has added Michael “Moose” Adams as director of enterprise sales for the Americas. Adams will champion enterprise sales operations and lead business development to establish and strengthen customer relationships.

Adams has over 30 years of success in sales, marketing and operations in the enterprise technology sector. Adams has worked with many industry-leading companies, including Avidex Industries, Crestron Electronics and Tempest Technologies. Most recently, Adams served as Manager of Healthcare, West and Canada for Zoom Video Communications. At Zoom, Adams was responsible for sales and technical support for his territory. Adams brings a background in promoting collaborative digital transformation and creative application in workplace technology.

“I’ve been very impressed by Lightware’s innovative and growing product portfolio. As a professional with experience in professional AV and the digital transformation of workplace technology, it’s exciting to join a team that provides cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions to empower collaboration and communication,” said Adams. “In my role, I look forward to building and maintaining long-lasting, strong relationships with customers while collaborating with our partners to better understand their unique business challenges and objectives.”

MAXHUB Heads to the Netherlands

MAXHUB has taken the next step in its European expansion strategy with a new logistics center in Rotterdam, NL.

In 2021, the company started its expansion into Europe. Its portfolio includes innovative solutions that offer everything that is needed for a modern conference environment, from touch displays to unified communication products, all-in-one LED walls and commercial displays as well as Pivot software management solutions. Establishing a European contact point was the logical next step in ensuring that these products reach customers quickly and reliably.

The new MAXHUB logistics center shortens delivery times and thus increases flexibility as well as customer satisfaction. The location is no coincidence: the Port of Rotterdam is the largest deep-sea port in Europe and, therefore, perfectly connected to the global logistics network.

“The logistics center in Rotterdam is essential for our European expansion strategy. The advantages of the location speak for themselves, as the port is perfectly connected to the international trade network on the one hand and offers us a central transshipment point in Europe on the other. This means that our customers benefit from short delivery times,” said Kevin Wang, Europe sales director at MAXHUB.

MultiDyne Opens EMEA Office in Poland

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has opened the doors to its first EMEA office under the leadership of Sebastian Mucha, MultiDyne’s director of business development for the EMEA region. Mucha will lead a team of regional sales, support, and engineering professionals from the company’s new office in Gdansk, Poland—a fast-growing metropolitan region with a rich pool of technology professionals.

The office opening follows a period of regional growth for MultiDyne, which began with Mucha’s appointment in 2019. The company has since acquired two manufacturers (Census Digital and Niagara Video (opens in new tab)) and continues to build out its global channel network, including throughout Europe where the company has established a stronger brand presence over the past three years.

The Gdansk location ensures that MultiDyne customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa receive faster response for sales inquiries, product repairs and technical support. MultiDyne will also stock products locally to expedite shipments and delivery timelines throughout the region.

MultiDyne CEO Frank Jachetta adds that future plans include a local logistics team to further accelerate turnaround times for product deliveries. The floor plan also includes a large conference room for staff and customer meetings. “This is going to grow quickly,” said Jachetta. “MultiDyne is a global company, and this new facility empowers our growth trajectory while improving service for our EMEA customers.”