John Clancy Named Crestron Chief Sales Officer

Crestron Electronics, today announced the promotion of John Clancy to the position of Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Clancy will lead and unify the global Crestron sales organization to drive market growth and enhance customer satisfaction. Reporting directly to Crestron CEO & President Dan Feldstein, John will continue to be based at Crestron’s global headquarters in Rockleigh, NJ.

“We are thrilled to announce John’s promotion to Chief Sales Officer,” said Dan Feldstein, CEO & President of Crestron Electronics. “His leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and integration across our global residential sales teams, and we are confident that he will bring the same energy and expertise to this new role. John’s experience in the industry, coupled with his strategic vision will strengthen Crestron’s market position and industry leadership in the years to come.”

In his new role, Clancy will take charge of Crestron’s entire sales operation unifying teams across global regions and channel categories to drive strong collaboration and cross-functional engagement between business units. As CSO, he will provide strategic sales leadership and revenue delivery across the entire Crestron portfolio including residential, hospitality, commercial, government, education, commercial lighting, and enterprise businesses.

“I am honored to take on this new role and excited to lead our global sales organization,” said Clancy. “By opening up new paths to revenue and building the solutions that take us there, we can unlock new opportunities and drive exceptional results for our customers and stakeholders. With the full support of our talented sales team, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible and excel in the huge market opportunity ahead.”

Clancy has more than 30 years of experience in the audiovisual industry. He joined Crestron seven years ago and, under his leadership, the global residential sales teams have become more integrated, while sales in each region have continually experienced year-over-year growth, resulting in increased revenue and market share. Most recently, Clancy spearheaded the creation of the Crestron hospitality division, leading to a new revenue-generating operation that exemplifies the untapped possibilities of tighter integration between business units.

“I strongly believe that by fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, we can leverage our deep expertise and unmatched resources to drive sustainable growth for Crestron. Our sales focus will be on delivering exceptional customer experiences, building long-term partnerships, and creating value that extends far beyond our products and services,” concluded Clancy.