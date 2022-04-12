INFiLED Welcomes Jon Chavez as Regional Sales Manager

INFiLED (opens in new tab), a global leader in LED displays, announced the hiring of Jon Chavez as regional sales manager covering the Central Region of the United States for both fixed installation and the rental and staging markets. Chavez's Nashville base and experience in major project design and integration services as well as rental/staging will lend itself to INFiLED’s team with concentration in those sectors.

“Jon’s worked on very creative and technical projects over the course of his career. His involvement in large, complex installs and other rental/staging touring designs and as a technical designer makes him a perfect fit for INFiLED," said Grif Palmer, vice president of sales. "Jon’s one of those guys who loves to roll up his sleeves and make stuff happen. His experience of offering consultation when projects are met with tough realities is key to INFiLED’s success. We love his energy, dedication, and passion for cutting-edge technology. We’re super excited to have him on our team."

(Image credit: INFiLED)

“I am inspired to be a part of an all-star team of genuine professionals representing INFiLED in the fully charged US market. With real world project experience and mission commitment, I look forward to helping integrators, partners, and customers find the best products and guiding them through any technical needs along the way to ensure their continued success,” said Chavez.

Chavez had his career start at TMB as a product specialist working with entertainment production, media servers, and lighting. He then went onto project management and technical sales for VER and PixelFLEX LED specializing the LED installation projects and emerging technologies. His most recent position was at Amazing Industries working with event designers in Dallas, Nashville, and Los Angeles.