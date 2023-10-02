Pro AV Newsmakers: New Technology Partnerships and More Appointments to Know

Here is your weekly look at some people on the move, new technology partnerships made, and distribution teams joining forces.

[SCN Announces Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Award Winners]

LG Business Solutions USA Promotes Mike Kosla to Senior Vice President of Sales

Mike Kosla (Image credit: LG Business Soltuions)

LG Business Solutions has appointed longtime hospitality sales leader Michael Kosla to senior vice president of sales to drive customer engagement, accelerate growth, and maximize synergies across the business. Effective immediately, Kosla will be responsible for all of LG Business Solutions’ product and solution sales across the various vertical markets that the business serves in the United States.

Kosla is a seasoned leader with three decades of sales experience at LG Business Solutions, LG Electronics USA and Zenith Electronics. In his prior role as vice president of hospitality sales, in which he served for 12 years, Kosla led the team responsible for LG Business Solutions’ dominant market share in the hotel and hospital TVs markets. He was also instrumental in further developing the cruise ship, hospitality and fitness business segments.

Kosla’s expanded role now also encompasses digital signage and IT solutions for a broad range of customer areas, including education, corporate, broadcast, stadiums, transportation and more, in addition to emerging business areas such as robots and electric vehicle charging stations.

[The Power of Corporate Culture]

Visionary Forms Technology Alliance with Aveo Systems

(Image credit: Visionary)

Visionary and Aveo Systems have partnered to introduce expanded control operations for Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series with Aveo Systems’ Mira Connect. The Mira Connect family of products, lauded for their simplicity and functionality, now integrate with Visionary's AV-over-IP products to enhance overall control and user experience.

The partnership aims to provide users with a seamless, intuitive and engaging experience when interacting with AV systems, addressing a significant pain point in the industry: The complexity of control system programming and user interfaces.

Together, the PacketAV Matrix Series and Mira Connect can be easily configured to create a user interface within minutes instead of days or weeks required by traditional control systems. Featuring a streamlined installation process, Mira Connect automatically discovers PacketAV Matrix Series devices and creates a simplified process to add multiple PacketAV endpoints to the control system in just minutes. Mira Portal, a cloud-based management platform, recognizes the PacketAV Matrix Series devices and enables system designers to create rooms and desired inputs on the encoders and associate decoders with displays to create an automatic user interface.

[Technology Meets Vibe]

AVer, Starin Expand Distribution to Include Classroom Solutions

(Image credit: AVer)

AVer and Starin have expanded their distribution agreement. The agreement now includes AVer’s charging solutions and classroom cameras, in addition to the cameras from AVer’s Pro AV and videoconferencing business units that Starin is currently distributing.

"Starin’s education expertise in front-of-the-classroom technology combined with AVer’s award-winning K-12 products will greatly benefit our resellers and customers," said Tyler Brebberman, vice president of business management, Starin. "In this new education partnership, matching technology and our understanding of educators will offer better value, service and experiences to all new and existing customers."

Starin has been a partner of AVer since 2017, and this expanded agreement will allow it to offer even more of AVer’s products to its customers. Starin's customers will now have access to AVer's charging solutions and classroom cameras.

Snap One Opens Six New Local Partner Stores

(Image credit: Snap One)

Sanp One has opened six new partner store locations in Secaucus, NJ; Lenexa, KS; Boise, ID; Fort Myers, FL; and Cincinnati and Cleveland, OH; with an additional grand opening to come in Raleigh, NC.

In addition to offering product support to regions plagued by delivery complications and product procurement issues, Snap One will host over 400 events across 40-plus locations to bring in-person training to regions across North America.

In addition to its improved educational support, Snap One’s local expansion has transformed the procurement process for partners by making thousands of in-demand products available at a moment’s notice. With inventory access being a major challenge over the last few years, Snap One’s local partner stores have helped ensure that the company remains a reliable supplier.

In addition to the seven openings slated this year, Snap One has also moved and expanded existing locations in Eden Prairie, MN; Portland, OR; and San Jose, CA to better serve partners.

DAS Audio Welcomes Robert Louis Associates

(Image credit: RLA)

DAS Audio has appointed Pittsburgh, PA-based Robert Louis Associates (RLA) as the company’s representatives for Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Founded in 1989, RLA has been a manufacturers’ representative in the northeastern United States, with a sales and support network of long-ranging relationships in the Pro AVL, integrated systems, and MI retail markets. The company has shared their expertise in support of manufacturers, dealer networks, project planning, and professional education.

“Pro Audio is the core of RLA’s business activity, and we’ve collaborated with dealers on the design and deployment of audio systems of every shape and size," said Bob Podolinski, CEO and rep principal of Robert Louis Associates. "Our priority is always to provide the best and most reliable solutions for our dealer partners and customers, and we’re confident that representing DAS Audio will more than meet that criteria. Selling and supporting DAS Audio products will enable RLA to fulfill a wide range of audio needs for our partners.”

Biamp Appoints Intermark Sistemi as Authorized Italian Distributor

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp has appointed Intermark Sistemi as its official authorized distributor in the Italian market. In addition to this, Biamp will provide dedicated local support to the Italian market by partnering with Footprint as an extension of its direct sales organization.

Biamp already has a presence in Italy with innovative audio processing solutions. However, the company recognizes substantial growth potential in the conferencing and control business, where Biamp offers solutions for a wide range of venues.

This strategic partnership not only solidifies Biamp's presence in Italy but also underscores the company's global expansion strategy, consolidating its status as a comprehensive provider of professional AV solutions throughout the region.