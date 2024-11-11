Pro AV Newsmakers: A Clair Global Acquisition, Exertis Almo 2025 E4 Dates, and More

It was a busy week in Pro AV. SMPTE announces its 2025 board, Sean Perkins joined NAB, and yes, another acquisition, this one by Britannia Row Productions, a Clair Global brand.

In case you missed it, Vizrt named a new CEO last week. Rohit Nagarajan joined Vizrt with over two decades of experience in the technology industry. He has held pivotal roles across multiple geographies at SAP, SoftwareONE, and Salesforce. You can read our full coverage here.

Now, let's get to it.

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sean Perkins Joins NAB

(Image credit: NAB)

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) welcomed Sean Perkins as chief marketing officer and SVP of global connections and events (GCE), where he oversees marketing efforts for NAB Show and NAB Show New York. Perkins drives strategies aimed at increasing engagement and visibility for NAB’s premier events.

Perkins brings more than 30 years of marketing expertise spanning business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors, with extensive experience in industries including media, technology, digital commerce and nonprofit. Throughout his career, Perkins has led successful marketing efforts for notable brands such as AOL, Amtrak, AARP, Intel, Sage, Neustar and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Most recently, as VP of marketing at CTA, Perkins directed the comprehensive marketing and advertising efforts for CES, the association’s annual trade event.

Sonance Welcomes Director of Sales for Professional Audio

(Image credit: Sonance)

Sonance appointed trusted industry expert, Glenn Kalinowski, as director of sales for professional audio. Kalinowski oversees key territories in North America, including Canada, as well as develop global strategic partnerships, all aimed at driving the company’s growth in the professional audio market.

Kalinowski joins Sonance with over 30 years of experience in the Pro AV industry. Throughout his career, he has held diverse roles ranging from systems installer to systems designer, director of operations, and numerous senior roles in sales management. Most recently, Kalinowski served as senior business manager for North America at Harman, where he managed key business initiatives and partnerships. Prior to Harman, he spent time at Bose Professional, contributing to their significant business growth. His extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of success in professional audio are a tremendous asset to Sonance as the company continues to invest in growth opportunities across the commercial audio sector.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Uniguest Brings in Shawn O’Connell to Lead Americas Sales

(Image credit: Uniguest)

Uniguest has appointed Shawn O’Connell to the role of EVP of sales Americas. He brings 20 years of experience in AV and technology, having previously been head of hospitality sales at Samsung for twelve years and a senior member of the PSAV team for more than eight years.

O'Connell oversees teams focused on AV channel sales for all commercial markets including hospitality, healthcare, and senior living in the Americas. Additionally, 20-plus year AV industry veteran James Keen has been promoted to EVP of marketing and will work closely with O’Connell.

DMF Promotes Mike Libman to Sales VP, Custom Integrators

(Image credit: DMF Lighting)

DMF Lighting has promoted Mike Libman to sales VP, custom integrators. Previously DMF Lighting’s national sales director, Libman now steps into this expanded role, tasked with leading the company’s custom integration sales efforts across North America.



Libman’s career at DMF Lighting spans more than nine years, during which he has driven substantial growth across roles, from regional sales manager to national channel sales manager for the CEDIA space. His recent position as national sales director saw him develop strategies to empower integrators with versatile lighting solutions that elevate residential environments. Libman’s collaborative approach and effective leadership have helped establish DMF Lighting as a trusted brand known for its forward-thinking design, intuitive engineering, and responsive s

SMPTE Announces 2025 Leadership

(Image credit: SMPTE)

SMPTE introduced the board officers and regional governors who will serve terms beginning in January 2025.

Three new SMPTE officers have been elected for a two-year term from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026. The new SMPTE officers include SMPTE president Richard Welsh, EVP Eric Gsell, and SMPTE education VP Polly Hickling. One SMPTE officer, Lisa Hobbs, will be continuing her service as SMPTE secretary and treasurer for another two-year term. Additionally, Raymond Yeung will be stepping into the role of standards vice president on Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition to the officers, 10 regional governors were elected by the Society to serve two-year 2025-2026 terms. These include the following regional governors, re-elected to continue their service:

Asia-Pacific Region Governor: Tony Ngai, Society of Motion Imaging Ltd.

EMEA - Central & South America Region Governor: Fernando Bittencourt, FB Consultant

United Kingdom Region Governor: Chris Johns, Sky UK

USA-Central Region Governor: William T. Hayes, Consultant

USA-Eastern Region Governor: Dover Jeanne Mundt, Riedel Communications

USA-Western Region Governor: Jeffrey F. Way, Open Drives

Also elected were four newcomers to the SMPTE Board: Canada Region Governor: Jonathan Jobin, Grass Valley USA-Hollywood Region Governor: Allan Schollnick, Voxx Studios USA-Hollywood Region Governor: Brian Gaffney, MTI FILM LLC USA-New York Region Governor: Jeff D. Cohen, Meta Martis



LEA Professional Strengthens EMEA Team

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

LEA Professional welcomed Jeff Gorton as sales director in EMEA. Gorton supports the sales of LEA’s technology catalog, featuring advancements in intelligent IT solutions, best in class DSP, and smart power management.

Gorton has nearly 20 years of experience in Pro AV sales. Throughout his career, he has improved sales for companies and overseen global distribution. At LEA, Gorton is focusing on enhancing sales in the EMEA region by leveraging his close relationship with LEA’s outstanding network of EMEA distributors. He brings will help bring LEA’s entire catalog to customers in the EMEA region.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Almo)

The E4 Experience, Exertis Almo's single-day traveling education, training, and AV tech expo for integrators and their end users, is returning in 2024. Attendees can earn a combined total of about 1,500 valuable AVIXA CTS Renewal Units without the burdens of travel or extended time away from AV projects.

Winner of a 2024 SCN Stellar Service Award, the 2025 E4 Experience is returning in the Spring with the line up already set, giving the AV industry ample time to plan ahead:

Dallas, Texas: March 11

New York Metro: April 2

Santa Clara, CA: September 10

Oakbrook, IL: October 7

Plus 4 Audio Joins Clair Global Group

(Image credit: Clair Global)

Britannia Row Productions, a Clair Global brand, has acquired Plus 4 Audio. Founded in 2001, Plus 4 Audio has built its reputation for innovation and development in broadcast audio, offering equipment and services to television and streaming services including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky, Pinewood Studios, and Elstree Studios, and outside broadcast companies including NEP, theatrical producers, event organizers, and major record labels.

Known for expertise in audio mixing, engineering, and sound design, the company has pioneered solutions that enhance the clarity, richness, and quality of audio for live and recorded television productions. With its dedicated team of industry experts, Plus 4 Audio has a deep understanding of the complex requirements of broadcast audio, from large-scale live events to serialized programming.

Plus 4 Audio will continue to operate from its Chessington, Greater London, warehouse and retain the company's valued team members who bring specialized audio knowledge and exceptional client services to the group.

Smart Monkeys Announces Software Development Partnership with Control Concepts

(Image credit: Control Concepts)

Smart Monkeys, a show control design and programming firm, and Control Concepts agreed to a strategic partnership to develop and support third-party product integration for the ISAAC by Smart Monkeys platform.

With the merger of AV and IT demonstrated by the prevalence of network-based products and systems, manufacturers and their clients continue to emphasize the need for a unified, comprehensive platform that satisfies all their management and monitoring needs. ISAAC by Smart Monkeys offers just that by providing users the ability to monitor, manage, schedule, log, and receive alerts from their systems, products, endpoints, and network assets.

This strategic partnership provides manufacturers with a proven, trusted resource, endorsed by Smart Monkeys, who can ensure seamless product integration, maintenance, and ongoing support for ISAAC integration.

QuickLink Expands Reseller Partner Network

(Image credit: QuickLink)

QuickLink has expanded its reseller partner network, providing additional support and benefits for partners through its new Certified Partner Program. As part of this initiative, QuickLink also introduces a new Reseller Locator platform, enabling customers to easily find authorized QuickLink Partners. These enhancements represent the company’s continued dedication to supporting resellers and advancing the end-user experience through a highly skilled and accessible partner ecosystem.

QuickLink’s new Certified Partner Program introduces two exclusive tiers, Gold and Platinum. These two tiers provide QuickLink partners with access to a comprehensive set of resources, training, and promotional opportunities. These new initiatives are part of QuickLink’s strategic growth and commitment to helping partners succeed in delivering connectivity solutions.

The new Reseller Locator tool provides a streamlined customer experience, connecting businesses and individuals with certified resellers who can offer tailored solutions based on QuickLink’s innovative product range.

Origin Acoustics Expands Strategic Partnership with Phoenix Marketing

(Image credit: Origin Acoustics)

Origin Acoustics has expanded its strategic partnership with Phoenix Marketing Group (PMG). This enhanced alliance will deepen both companies' efforts to curate and deliver innovative, design-centric technology solutions to integrators across the United States, with a specific focus on advancing the OA Home experience.

Phoenix Marketing has been a partner of Origin Acoustics since 2016, initially representing the brand in the Southeast, later expanding into the Middle Atlantic, and now across the entire nation, except for the Pacific Northwest, which will continue to be expertly represented by Marketshare. With this new phase of the partnership, Phoenix Marketing will represent Origin Acoustics nationwide. Its extensive sales team of over 30 highly trained professionals will become an extension of Origin’s own team, ensuring that dealers receive the consistent, exceptional service and support Origin is known for in all regions.

At the heart of this expanded partnership is a shared vision for the OA Home—an ecosystem that integrates Origin’s portfolio of brands and solutions into a seamless experience for integrators and end users alike. The OA Home starts with ONE: One control platform, One app, One ecosystem, and One partner. It brings together like-minded brands, product solutions, and people to push the boundaries of what is possible in intelligent living.

Through this collaboration, integrators can deliver innovation to their clients by uniting a suite of design-centric technology that includes audio, video, lighting, and shading solutions—all integrated into one seamless, intuitive experience.