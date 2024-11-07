Rohit Nagarajan Named CEO of Vizrt 

Vizrt named Rohit Nagarajan as its new CEO, marking the next phase of the company’s global growth.

Nagarajan joins Vizrt with over two decades of experience in the technology industry. He has held pivotal roles across multiple geographies at SAP, SoftwareONE, and Salesforce. He has deep expertise across sales, marketing, and product innovation. Nagarajan’s focus will be on scaling Vizrt’s international growth, and enhancing its offering for customers, partners, and users.

“For over 25 years, Vizrt has been at the heart of media innovation, building strong relationships with incredible clients worldwide," said Nagarajan. "Just this past Tuesday, Vizrt technology was central to how hundreds of media companies covered the U.S. election, showcasing the power of our expertise and our customers’ creativity. With the media industry entering the era of cloud and AI-assisted production, I truly feel there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of this journey. The potential for us to grow and make an even bigger impact is immense."

Michael Hallén, who sat as Vizrt’s CEO for the past eight years, has set a strong foundation for this next chapter and has together with the Board agreed that the time was right for new leadership. Hallén oversaw the joining of NewTek and Flowics into the Vizrt ecosystem to expand its legacy in broadcast graphics to live production and into the cloud, alongside the development of NDI.

Vizrt’s mission remains the same, to achieve its vision to be the high quality and easy to use platform that every professional storyteller uses to produce video for any channel.