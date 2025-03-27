A Dog Walks Into a Bar... And Enjoys Enhanced Audio from LEA Professional

Urban Dog Bar in Nashville, TN, is an off-leash dog park and bar with a pet-friendly patio and a doggy play area. In operation since last year, the bar serves as a dog park but also offers dog-centric events throughout the year, including their aptly named New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, which involves dropping tennis balls from the (pun intended) roof. Connect Series amplifiers from LEA Professional ensure all guests are having a howling good time.

Before opening, venue staff contacted Joseph Hazelwood, founder of Hazelwood Laboratories, to design an audio system for their indoor and outdoor areas. The bar wanted audio capabilities for a wireless handheld mic, background music, and TV audio, with local zone control for specific areas like the bar and outdoor play area. Future accommodation for DJs to be able to play live music was also a necessity. Hazelwood knew Connect Series amplifiers were more than up to the task.

“I use LEA amplifiers for every project because I’ve found them to be well-suited to my installations, and there are enough products in the LEA line not to seek out other options,” said Hazelwood. “I like to keep my offerings streamlined and not make engineering complicated, so there was no question going in the door what amps I would use.”

Hazelwood installed Connect Series 354 and Connect Series 704 amplifiers to power the upbeat audio experience in the venue. The CS354 is a 4-channel amplifier with 350 watts per channel, while the CS704 is a 4-channel amplifier that outputs 700 watts per channel. All Connect Series amplifiers are professional-grade IoT-enabled smart amplifiers for any sized installation, support Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z selectable by channel, and feature Smart Power Bridge technology. There are three ways to connect: the venue can engage the built-in Wi-Fi access point, connect to the Wi-Fi, or connect to the local area network via Cat5 or Cat6 cable.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

The CS354s power the loudspeakers in the indoor bar, restrooms, and a side room, while the CS704s power the outdoor bar and perimeter loudspeakers around the play area. The Connect Series also delivers LEA Cloud , and Hazelwood’s team can remotely control and monitor the amplifiers regardless of the location or time of day.

Hazelwood also installed custom HX wall controllers in the Urban Dog Bar, allowing staff to select zones, control the volume, and change sources separately. His unique audio controllers combine the tactile experience of analog hardware with the capability of smart technology, providing users with simple, independent control of multiple zones and sources through API calls to the LEA amplifiers.

“The Urban Dog Bar is a very unique and fun environment, and many days, it’s packed with dogs of all sizes,” said Hazelwood. “I think LEA amplifiers were the perfect choice for the venue, and I can’t wait to use them again on my next install.”