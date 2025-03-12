Pro AV Around the Globe: EM Acoustics' Full-Venue Solution Shines

The U.K.'s Theatre Royal Plymouth hosts a broad spectrum of performances including touring musicals, dance productions, comedy, and drama. Located inside, the Lyric Theatre is a versatile space with a seating capacity of 1,300, which can be reduced to 800 through the adjustment of the theatre’s unique moving roof. Opened in 1982, the venue is known for its distinctive architecture, which presents challenges for sound installation. EM Acoustics was selected when TRP required an upgrade to its ageing sound system.

"I’ve been using EM products for years across all the venues in the theatre," said Dan Mitcham, head of sound at Theatre Royal Plymouth. "We’ve always had a great relationship with them, and the upgrade to EM for the Lyric just made sense. We knew what their products were capable of." Having successfully used EM Acoustics in its smaller auditoriums, including the 200-seat Drum Theatre and its 50-seat Lab, the replacement of the 30-year-old Lyric sound system was destined to follow suit.

"The old system had been in place since the theatre opened, and while it served us well, it was outdated. Our CEO James MacKenzie-Blackman is committed to investing in the theatre and helped the project gain momentum after hearing a production through EM Acoustics loudspeakers a few years ago."

The Lyric auditorium presented several challenges for the in-house technical team. The venue’s irregular shape, combined with the ability to alter the ceiling height, meant that achieving uniform sound coverage across the space required careful planning. "The Lyric has a really unusual auditorium shape, with a moving roof and a plenum area that partially blocks the left part of the main PA from certain seats in the stalls,” said Mitcham. “We knew EM would be able to solve these challenges effectively."

Mitcham and the team designed a configuration to ensure the delivery of clear, even sound coverage throughout the auditorium, regardless of seating position. The main PA on the proscenium is based around EM Acoustic’s flagship Reference Series with R10 loudspeakers placed on the left and right sides across all three levels, complemented by a centre cluster of R8s with one unit per level. For enhanced low-frequency response, S18 subwoofers are positioned on either side of the stage, whilst pairs of S15 loudspeakers ensure additional coverage in the circle and upper levels. To address more focused audio needs, pairs of EMS81X loudspeakers are used as side fills in the circle and upper levels, while EMS61s and EMS51s serve as delays and fills across the stalls, circle and upper circle.

Four MC15 floor monitors, plus four EMS81X spot speakers for special effects complete the system. Powering this setup are five DQ10 and five DQ6 amplifiers, all networked via Dante. “The fact that the EM amplifiers are Dante-enabled is a great advantage,” said Mitcham. “We want to establish a full-venue network infrastructure going forward, so this gives us a truly future-proofed solution – something we can rely on for years to come.”

The new sound system has significantly improved the audio quality at Theatre Royal Plymouth. "The sound is incredible and so transparent. It sounds fantastic straight out of the box," said Mitcham. "We’ve had minimal need for EQ adjustments for the physical system element, meaning we can spend more time refining the performance characteristics, enhancing what the audience hears, so it’s made our jobs much easier."

The flexibility gained from a full EM Acoustics installation has proven beneficial, not only for the Lyric auditorium but for all three stages within the venue. "We’re now fully EM across all three stages, and the flexibility is a real asset. Any loudspeaker from any of our stages can be used in any other space, which has been invaluable for us. It gives us great adaptability and continuity.”

The response from visiting production teams and engineers has been overwhelmingly positive with many touring productions and sound engineers expressing their appreciation for the quality of the sound and the ease of integration. "Touring engineers love it. The fact that it's Dante-enabled means they don’t have to worry about complex setups. They just plug into the network and get to work," continued Mitcham. “Touring companies appreciate the consistency, and designers know they’re working with something that sounds brilliant every time."

The upgrade has not only solved the acoustic challenges posed by the venue’s design but has also enhanced the overall sound experience for audiences and performers alike. "The support we’ve had from EM Acoustics has been outstanding, and we’re confident that this upgrade will serve us well for years to come,” concluded Mitcham. “We’re proud to be a full EM Acoustics venue, and frankly, the system is audibly amazing.”