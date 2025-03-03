Viewpoint: Welcome to the New Era of Live Events

The events industry has undergone a seismic shift in recent years, redefining how businesses, organizers, and attendees approach gatherings. In 2019, the industry was comfortable with traditional, in-person formats—conferences, expos, and live events where physical presence was a core requirement. Technology, while present, played a supporting role rather than being central to the experience. The labor market in the industry remained stable, with roles and responsibilities evolving at a steady but predictable pace.

Fast forward to 2024, and the industry has been revolutionized by a combination of necessity and opportunity. The pandemic acted as a catalyst, driving rapid adoption of advanced technologies and reshaping expectations for how events are designed and experienced.

This shift has brought with it a heightened demand for skilled labor, particularly in areas like digital production and virtual platform management. Companies embracing trends with technology and making data-driven decisions are redefining what it means to host engaging events. Conversely, those clinging to outdated models are finding themselves unable to compete in an increasingly competitive market.

Make Mine Hybrid

One of the most significant shifts in the events industry has been the rise of hybrid and virtual events. Initially accelerated by the pandemic, these formats have evolved from a temporary solution into a lasting standard for many organizations. Participants can now join from virtually anywhere, eliminating barriers such as travel costs, geographic limitations, or health concerns. This approach has empowered companies to extend their reach beyond local or regional audiences, engage with diverse demographics, and delivering highly personalized experiences tailored to attendees’ preferences.

Moreover, the hybrid model has redefined how event content is consumed and leveraged. Events are no longer confined to a single day or physical location—recordings, digital resources, and interactive elements can be reused, repurposed, and shared across multiple platforms, creating ongoing value for both businesses and participants.

For example, the virtual concert market alone generated $76.6 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach a staggering $115 billion by 2031, underscoring the immense potential of virtual engagement. This trend is not slowing down; instead, it is paving the way for a more interconnected and innovative industry. Hybrid events also offer a scalable model for future growth, allowing companies to adjust their strategies based on evolving audience needs and technological advancements.

Ultimately, organizations embracing hybrid formats are doing more than hosting events—they are cultivating global connections. This evolution marks a transformative era for the events industry, where innovation, inclusivity, and scalability are at the forefront.

The People Pipeline

Along with the drive for more technologically complex events, the demand for skilled production teams has intensified. Managing livestreams, multi-platform broadcasting, and interactive tech requires specialized expertise, as these elements have become the backbone of modern event experiences. Successful companies can’t just hire talent; they must invest in training and career development to build a workforce that can adapt to evolving technologies.

In an industry where success often hinges on the ability to adapt quickly and deliver exceptional results, investing in modern infrastructure is no longer optional.

This proactive approach ensures employees stay ahead of trends, mastering tools and platforms that keep events innovative and competitive. A strong talent pipeline, combining experienced professionals and new specialists trained in hybrid setups, fosters both success and scalability.

However, the rapid pace of technological change demands continuous learning. Businesses that neglect training or expect ready-made expertise often face challenges, as their teams struggle to keep up with advancing technology. Skills gaps can result in inefficiencies, lower-quality outcomes, and missed opportunities to exceed client expectations.

In contrast, organizations that support and empower their workforce not only close tech gaps but also cultivate loyalty and future readiness. Providing access to ongoing education, certifications, and hands-on experience with emerging tools readies the teams to handle both current demands and future innovations.

Operational Evolution

The need for advancement extends far beyond client-facing interactions. Behind the scenes, the processes that shape how events are strategized, documented, and executed also require significant modernization. The adoption of digital tools and centralized platforms are critical for meeting the growing complexity of events. Seamless communication, enhanced collaboration, and improved data-driven decision-making are now standard.

Centralized systems allow teams to access real-time information, coordinate across departments, and streamline workflows, ensuring that every detail is accounted for from planning to execution. These tools empower operations staff to respond swiftly to last-minute changes, reducing stress and enhancing overall efficiency.

Organizations that prioritize operational evolution, such as leveraging cloud-based solutions, automating repetitive tasks, and fostering real-time collaboration will position themselves as leaders in the field. These advancements not only reduce inefficiencies but also empower teams to focus on creativity and innovation rather than being bogged down by outdated processes.

Companies that embrace technological advancements position themselves to meet evolving client expectations while simultaneously improving internal efficiency. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, modernizing processes also opens doors to innovation, enabling organizations to experiment with new formats, features, and engagement strategies that keep them ahead of the competition.

[Viewpoint: Managed Services Are a Must]

The events industry has entered a new era, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer expectations, and the rapid adoption of hybrid and virtual formats. Once reliant on traditional in-person gatherings, the industry now thrives on the integration of physical and digital experiences, offering unprecedented accessibility and advancement.

This evolution has reshaped not only how events are designed and consumed, but also the skills and infrastructure required to execute them successfully. Companies that embrace innovation, invest in talent development, and modernize their operations are setting the standard for delivering impactful, inclusive, and memorable experiences.