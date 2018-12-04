Primeview Launches Fusion MAX LED Display Solutions

The What: Primeview has launched Primeview Fusion MAX Display (FSNM) Solutions. Primeview's new line of turn-key LED includes Full HD (1920x1080), 16x9 aspect ratio standard, and bezel-free panel display.

The What Else: Available in a striking 110”, 138”, 165” or 220" it is a solution for digital signage, up-close immersive use, and other applications. And its scale-able building block LED means it can be installed in a variety of spaces for impact in executive boardrooms, classrooms, simulation, retail, customer experience centers, and private theaters.

The building block of the Fusion Max Series of turn-key LED solutions are the Fusion Line of new LED. This is comprised of front-serviceable Fan-less cabinets from 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.9mm and 2.5mm LEDs. All Fusion LED comes standard with 3-in-1 integrated board design (power, receiving card, bridge-board), 100k hours rating, 160/160 wide viewing angles, pedestal or wall mountable framing accessories, optional multi-touch (coming soon), and 5-year onsite parts and labor warranty. In early Q1 2019, Primeview will be releasing UHD 4k versions of Fusion MAX.

The Bottom Line: The vision of Primeview is to provide a consistent quality of experience, leading to higher customer engagement and ROI through increased user adoption of video. Our system integrator / value-add resellers partners are an integral component in service delivery.