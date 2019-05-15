Premier Mounts to Sponsor InfoComm 2019 Young AV Professionals Reception

Premier Mounts is set to sponsor the Young AV Professionals Reception at InfoComm 2019. Premier Mounts has teamed up with AVIXA to host this fun reception and to recognize the young AV talent of the future.

The Young AV Professionals Reception will be held at the Orange County Convention Center on Thurs., June 13th from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. This free event at the AVIXA booth on the Level 1 Lobby is open to all InfoComm 2019 attendees, and pre-registration is not required. There will be food and drinks provided, along with the opportunity to network with industry professionals.

The team at Premier Mounts says it aims to bring the brightest young minds in the industry together to network and collaborate on future plans.

“Connecting them [young industry professionals] from the beginning of their careers can lead to industry-defining projects in the not too distant future,” said Curtis Rose, Premier Mounts' marketing director. “We understand the importance of the current and future generations entering the industry and by choosing to sponsor this event the goal is to create conversations that can impact the outlook of the AV industry.”

Rose added that whether you are new to the industry and just starting your career, or are a seasoned AV vet, Premier Mounts looks forward to meeting you in Booth 1843 at InfoComm 2019.