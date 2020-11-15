Premier Mounts Releases Two New Solutions

The What: Premier Mounts has launched two new mounting solutions that support the largest LCD commercial display sizes. The LFC line from Premier Mounts is designed to take large-sized interactive and 4k displays from room to room, while the LMVLF is an adaptation to one of the company's legacy products, the scissor press-and-release mount known as the LMV.

LFC Heavy Duty Mobile Cart (Image credit: Premier Mounts)

The What Else: The LFC Heavy Duty Mobile Cart is designed to hold display over 80-inches in size, and has a 300 lb. weight capacity. Manual height adjustment allows for the display to be set at intended viewing height while a mobile nesting base allows for easy storage.

“These solutions were built based on industry data that shows average screen sizes for commercial displays are growing exponentially year after year. We at Premier Mounts have seen the demand increase for mounting solutions involving large-format displays and our products are built to last as more native 4k resolutions and interactive touchscreens begin making their way to market.” said Curtis Rose, Premier Mounts’ marketing director.

Premier Mounts LMVLF (Image credit: Premier Mounts)

The LMVLF incorporates a heavy-duty pneumatic assist to ease the overall movement of opening and closing when paired with high weighted displays up to 300 lb. It extends 20 inches from wall surface allowing for easy servicing to power and data.

The Bottom Line: The LFC line is packaged in one single carton for simple delivery to project site and features a strike and setup similar to traditional Premier Mounts dual-pole carts and stands.

The LMVLF features a standard VESA pattern of 800x800, with 900x600 extension brackets available. It has post-leveling centralized adjustments fine-tune display for best viewing position.