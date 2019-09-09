Premier Mounts Offers New AV Certification Classes

Premier Mounts is stepping up its support of continuing education for AV professionals by offering brand new classes for Renewal Unit (RU) credits in CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) certifications.

In line with AVIXA standards that require ongoing education and periodic renewal, the upcoming CTS certification classes will showcase LCD and Direct View LED Solutions and will take place at the Premier Mounts Corona, California headquarters.

Options for earning RU credits include:

- Premier Mounts Corona, CA - In-house, hands-on 2-Day session in which participants will work with mounting solutions on a demonstration wall - 8 RU credits.

- Virtual Lunch and Learn - Webinar on PM products and services. PM will cater lunch to registered participating companies. Groups of 1-100 are welcome – 1 RU credit.

Premier Mounts' goal is to constantly raise the bar and continue to create new offerings for AV professionals. “Since technology changes so rapidly in our industry, we want to show our enthusiasm for ongoing education and learning by teaching the skills needed for continuous improvement of installation and customer service in the field,” said Curtis Rose, marketing director for Premier.