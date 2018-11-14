Premier Mounts Adds Synnex, Bluestar, JB&A to Network of Distributors

Premier Mounts has added Synnex, Bluestar, and JB&A to its networks of distributors.

Enhancing customer engagement and digital signage integration is the focus for growth and development at Premier Mounts. As of 2018, these companies are all new customers, each providing a unique asset to the distribution process. Synnex, Bluestar, and JB&A are all focused on creating partnerships to provide solution based businesses with a clear channel for distribution. The addition of new partnerships will allow for customer service and experience to perform at new heights.

“With each new partnership our high-quality network of distributors is growing to better deliver Premier’s products,” said Tiffany Dozier, executive vice president, sales. “Our goal is customer concentricity and having a broad distribution channel allows for our customers to be served more efficiently.”

As clientele continues to grow and the network of partners becomes larger, Premier Mounts is dedicating more resources to ensure customer satisfaction.

Currently, Premier Mounts existing partners include Anixter, Ingram Micro, Stampede Global, Almo Pro AV, and Data Visual.