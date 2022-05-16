PPDS Unveils New Addition to Philips 7000 Series—Its Most Powerful dvLED Panel Yet

PPDS unveiled its latest and most powerful addition to its Philips 7000 Series 4K direct view LED, with the launch of the brand new 3500-nits high-bright range, bringing uncompromised design and performance, as well as a more energy efficient LED solution, to a range of settings, including retail and public venues.

The latest evolutions of the best-selling bezel-free Philips 7000 Series—PPDS’ most complete, scalable and energy efficient direct view LED displays to date —combine the latest advancements and innovations for hardware design and intelligent software to support installations that demand to be seen.

Available in 22-inch, 31-inch and 41-inch size variants and designed for 24/7 operation, the latest BDL7424L Philips L-Line models come equipped with all new powerful 3500-nits higher brightness capabilities—PPDS’ most powerful to date—guaranteeing stunningly clear 4K performance, viewable and readable (to the smallest detail) in even the most challenging lighting conditions, including direct sunlight behind glass, such as shop window displays.

The new Philips 7000 Series models at a glance:

3500-nit brightness: High-brightness LED ensures that content is always visible in both indoor and outdoor environments. Use the bezel-free design to create a clean look or fit into a custom installation for protective or branding purpose.

High-brightness LED ensures that content is always visible in both indoor and outdoor environments. Use the bezel-free design to create a clean look or fit into a custom installation for protective or branding purpose. Versatile sizing: Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED cabinets come with a height of 25cm and are available in 50cm, 75cm and 100cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with beveled corners to form curved Videowall designs.

Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED cabinets come with a height of 25cm and are available in 50cm, 75cm and 100cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with beveled corners to form curved Videowall designs. Dynamic Panel Connect: Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance—resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection.

Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance—resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Unique in every way: Create bezel-free display walls of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create Videowalls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

Create bezel-free display walls of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create Videowalls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series. Active Health Monitoring: Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Using this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure.

Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Using this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure. Factory calibrated: Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there’s no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there’s no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance. IP30 rated conformal coating: Dust, dirt, fungus, and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

Dust, dirt, fungus, and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion. Fire retardant: Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476-7). In addition, the standard brightness P1.9 and P2.4 models are tested and certified with B1 DIN4102 and UL94.

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476-7). In addition, the standard brightness P1.9 and P2.4 models are tested and certified with B1 DIN4102 and UL94. Optional easy-mount brackets: Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90-degree corners.

Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90-degree corners. Low power consumption: Philips 7000 Series LED displays are designed to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Perfection through precision

Complementing the existing Philips L-Line 7000 series—first debuted in 2020—the new additions (22BDL7424L, 31BDL7424L, 41BDL7424L) are equipped to fulfil even the most ambitious and challenging display designs, catering for installations of any shape or size, whether it’s a few panels or more than 1,000.

Benefiting from PPDS’ patented easy mount brackets for fast and effortless installations, the Philips L-Line 7000 Series LED panels come with a height of 25cm and a choice of 50cm, 75cm and 100cm widths. Each panel is available in standard flat or with sloping beveled corners (for L-shape cornering and curvature, 90-180 degrees) and in both convex and concave format options for curved designs, with customers able to mix and match to suit their imaginations.

“The modular design of Philips LED panels means they can adapt to any space, whether a traditional flat display, or a vast, mesmerizing masterpiece of digital art, flowing seamlessly around doorways and other openings," commented Jeroen Brants, global product manager LED displays at PPDS. "Even corners and curved displays in very bright areas become easy to create with the new Philips L-Line 7000 series. These 3500 nits high bright LED panels are perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.”

Predictive maintenance

Ensuring optimum performance, the Philips L-Line 7000 Series benefits from PPDS’ advanced online and offline Active Health Monitoring software, providing intelligent real time feedback of any identified, or predicted faults which are likely to impact performance, and can be addressed immediately or, where possible, before they happen. A must for display owners with many geographical locations, with alerts able to display the exact item of failure (down to a single pixel) and location.

Providing further layers of protection, all Philips LED panels are IP30 rated and certified, featuring resistant conformal coating to protect against indoor pollutants – such as dust, dirt, fungus and moisture – to reduce the chances of short circuit, while their front facing maintenance design removes lengthy de- and re-installations should any faults occur. The Philips L-Line 7000 series has also been designed to slow down the spread of flames in the event of fire, achieving crucial fire retardancy certification for North America, EMEA, APAC regions (BS476, UL94, B1 DIN4102).

Dynamic power saving

With sustainability and environmental consciousness in mind, the Philips L-Line 7000 series features PPDS ‘Dynamic Power Saving’ technology minimizes power consumption by up to 20 per cent compared to other comparable market models, without compromising on quality or performance. This not only reduces environmental impact, it can also lower operating costs for a reduced total cost of ownership.

For perfect presentation, all units come with built-in cable wiring, keeping power and data cables tidy, while display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data to minimize clutter and speed up installation. Each display is calibrated in PPDS’ factory ahead of being dispatched, meaning there's no need for further calibration on location, significantly reducing installation times on site, and inconvenience to the end user, with shop floors, for example, remaining clear.

“Whether it’s wowing customers in (or outside) of a retail store, creating a positive first impression in a corporate office’s reception area, or providing perfectly visible travel information (such as in an airport) – up close or further afar – the Philips L-Line 7000 series is only challenged by the constraints of imagination," said Martijn van der Woude, director international business development at PPDS.

“In 2020, PPDS changed the game for LED installations with the launch of our Philips LED 7000 Series, challenging the limitations brought to market by our competitors, for a solution that is and continues to surpass expectations for even the most creative and imaginative installations," Brants added. "Ready to showcase at ISE 2022, we’ve raised that bar even higher with high bright to complement our existing range, bringing even more power and flexibility to ensure all challenges are met head on.”

“With the Philips Line 7000 Series, we’re providing the tools and capabilities to empower and facilitate end customers in creating truly unique and breath-taking display creations that redefine audience engagement," Martijn concluded. "With seamless display connectivity, multiple sizing, and curvature design in any shape, form, or flow, the opportunities are truly limitless and without boundaries.”