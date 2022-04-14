PPDS, D-Tools Partner for Cost-efficient Project Completions to AV Integrators

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips professional displays and digital signage solutions, announced its partnership with AVIXA-affiliated software firm, D-Tools, to offer the highest levels of choice and visibility of its products to AV integrators, for faster and more cost-efficient decision-making and installations.

(Image credit: D-Tools)

Used by more than 7,000 companies worldwide, D-Tools’ award-winning D-Tools Cloud and System Integrator (SI) software solutions help streamline and simplify management across all aspects of an integrator’s business, including sales, system design, documentation, procurement, installation, back-office management, and service. The use of D-Tools software helps to improve operating efficiency and increase profitability.

As a new member of the D-Tools i3 Program, PPDS’ entire library of Philips professional TV, direct view LED, interactive displays and digital signage solutions will be visible and at the forefront of the decision-making process for system integrators, providing up-to-date product information and real time supplier/dealer-specific pricing, for use in the critical stages of sales, system design, and field service management for their client engagements.

Integrators and PPDS dealers utilizing D-Tools software benefit by:

Gaining immediate access to a wide range of products with real-time, dealer-specific pricing for use in project proposals, system designs, and purchase orders from within the D-Tools Product Library.

Having the ability to connect to their brand’s account from within D-Tools’ software, and quickly source products (complete with unique pricing tier) for project proposals and procurement.

Achieving a friction-free and highly efficient sales process with real-time proposal and purchase order generation, e-sign capabilities, and mobile payment processing.

In addition to residential systems, D-Tools serves needs from small office or corporate installs to multi-million-dollar applications, including commercial AV, security, higher education, government entities, and more. Ensuring integrators have the right tools, solutions, and information to meet the exact needs and requirements of their clients, while saving significant time and costs on product research and compatibility, all of which PPDS will now play a significant part in.

(Image credit: PPDS)

“With so much choice in the market, it can be almost impossible for system integrators and customers to have full knowledge and visibility of every possible solution available to them," said Vince Schuster, commercial vice president at PPDS. "On a daily basis, our sales teams and our partners are faced with 'if only we knew' scenarios around discovering and learning about our solutions. Whether that’s improving collaboration in classrooms and meeting rooms, the upgrading of a TV system in a hotel, or managing the digital signage in a retail store, bar or restaurant. Working with D-Tools, our full range of solutions will have better visibility and reach for a greater number of system integrators, helping to ensure the right solutions are made available to the right customers. That’s a win-win for everyone.”

“D-Tools’ partner brands help ensure their products are chosen for each project, while helping their customers easily and accurately manage their product catalog and win more projects," added Barrie McCorkle, director of supplier programs at D-Tools. "Choice is everything and can be the different between surpassing a customer’s needs and barely meeting them. Our software helps to ensure they are able to bring the very best solutions, and we’re delighted to have PPDS on board and be part of this process.”